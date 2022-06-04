E.Merge Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 10,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 171,774 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.95.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $140,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

