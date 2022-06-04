Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Shares Gap Down to $73.25

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $73.25, but opened at $71.68. Eagle Bulk Shipping shares last traded at $72.92, with a volume of 166 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eagle Bulk Shipping ( NASDAQ:EGLE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $140.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 17.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.83%.

In related news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,441 shares of company stock worth $3,008,718. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 72.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

