Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $85.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.30. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Elastic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Elastic by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Elastic by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

