Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Lowered to $85.00

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.62% from the stock’s current price.

ESTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $71.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.30. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Elastic by 0.3% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Elastic by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Elastic by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 22,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Elastic (Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.