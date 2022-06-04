Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $125.00 at Citigroup

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $97.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 75.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.44.

ESTC opened at $71.06 on Thursday. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.30 and a beta of 1.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 38.75%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Elastic’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 343 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $25,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,415 shares of company stock worth $978,537. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

