Elizabeth Crain Sells 7,000 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) COO Elizabeth Crain sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elizabeth Crain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 25th, Elizabeth Crain sold 7,116 shares of Moelis & Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total transaction of $317,444.76.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.28. Moelis & Company has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $77.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 89.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,989,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,792,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,984,000 after purchasing an additional 211,221 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,539,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,772,000 after purchasing an additional 441,909 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,354,901 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,563,000 after purchasing an additional 427,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.4% in the first quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,297,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,878,000 after purchasing an additional 252,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

About Moelis & Company (Get Rating)

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

