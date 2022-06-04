Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 25,360 Shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,360 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.20% of Shattuck Labs worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 64.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,070 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Shattuck Labs during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STTK stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $31.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 2.49.

Shattuck Labs ( NASDAQ:STTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Golumbeski acquired 26,049 shares of Shattuck Labs stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $96,120.81. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,120.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on STTK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a report on Friday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Shattuck Labs in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Shattuck Labs from $46.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

