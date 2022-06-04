Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires New Holdings in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 3.4% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 32,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MARA opened at $8.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $935.52 million, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 4.70. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $83.45.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.23 million. Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. Research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio bought 15,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

MARA has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $57.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.29.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

