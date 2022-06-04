Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys New Stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 380.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $143.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.60 and its 200-day moving average is $125.59. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $169.54.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 36.43% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRTC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.46.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

