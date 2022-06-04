Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Cuts Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,415,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,842,000 after purchasing an additional 33,364 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,748,000 after purchasing an additional 169,562 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,459,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after purchasing an additional 212,207 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 23.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 835,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,943,000 after purchasing an additional 159,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy in the third quarter valued at about $18,479,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LZB. Raymond James dropped their price target on La-Z-Boy from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered La-Z-Boy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $25.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.99. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.54 and a 52 week high of $43.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and entertainment centers.

