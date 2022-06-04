Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) by 59.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 59,270 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 12,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,339,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 418,367 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 844,403 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,228,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000.

SBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sally Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Sally Beauty from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.58.

Shares of Sally Beauty stock opened at $14.48 on Friday. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.18.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.20 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 104.07% and a net margin of 6.66%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

