Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,060 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPX were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SPX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,041,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in SPX by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 625,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SPX by 9.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 536,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,696,000 after purchasing an additional 44,276 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in SPX during the fourth quarter worth $27,520,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in SPX by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 340,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded SPX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

NYSE SPXC opened at $52.01 on Friday. SPX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.91 and a 200-day moving average of $52.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $307.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SPX Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

