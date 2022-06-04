Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,160 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,440 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBTX. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,196,000 after acquiring an additional 29,792 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 22.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,581 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth $463,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $72.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.61. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.82 and a 52-week high of $80.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day moving average of $73.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 33.81%. The company had revenue of $144.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Independent Bank Group’s payout ratio is 30.40%.

In other news, COO Michael B. Hobbs sold 2,611 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $187,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 33,328 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,617.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James C. White sold 5,371 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $376,292.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,663.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IBTX. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Independent Bank Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Independent Bank Group Profile (Get Rating)

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.