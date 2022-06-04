Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Position in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 64.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,140 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MEDNAX were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 120.2% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of MEDNAX by 159.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in MEDNAX by 198.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get MEDNAX alerts:

Shares of MD opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.05. MEDNAX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.17 and a twelve month high of $35.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66.

MEDNAX ( NYSE:MD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. MEDNAX had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $482.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on MD shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of MEDNAX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

About MEDNAX (Get Rating)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MEDNAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEDNAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.