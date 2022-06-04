Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Grows Stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.09% of 908 Devices worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in 908 Devices by 173.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 285.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 908 Devices by 832.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $14.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $447.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.62. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $44.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a current ratio of 17.78.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The business had revenue of $8.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 908 Devices news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 19,900 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $399,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trent A. Basarsky sold 15,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $296,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,829 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,557 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MASS shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on 908 Devices from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 908 Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

