Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $635,000 Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 193,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Bancorp by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TBBK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

TBBK opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.41. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $77.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

