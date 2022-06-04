Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $641,000 Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVAV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,187,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,645,000 after purchasing an additional 246,686 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,186,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 232,001 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 2,648.6% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 172,776 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,717,000 after purchasing an additional 166,490 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,166,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AeroVironment by 190.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 66,885 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVAV stock opened at $96.27 on Friday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.03 and a twelve month high of $115.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.37 and its 200-day moving average is $76.88.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 8.14% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Melissa Ann Brown sold 1,200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total transaction of $90,924.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AVAV shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised AeroVironment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses. It operates in two segments, Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) and Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS). The company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems, and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S.

