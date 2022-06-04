Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $656,000 Stake in Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) by 61.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,290 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trinseo were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Trinseo by 86.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Trinseo by 48.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 70,682 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 21.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 9.9% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 44.6% in the third quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 117,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 36,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinseo alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Trinseo from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trinseo in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.08.

NYSE:TSE opened at $47.54 on Friday. Trinseo PLC has a 52 week low of $40.72 and a 52 week high of $67.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.11.

In other Trinseo news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $577,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $963,183.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,945.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trinseo (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trinseo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinseo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.