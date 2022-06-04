Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $674,000 Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Renasant were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Renasant by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 93,811 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 82.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the third quarter worth about $596,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Renasant by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 251,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Renasant alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RNST. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ RNST opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. Renasant Co. has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $137.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Renasant Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

Renasant Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renasant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renasant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.