Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $677,000 Stock Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,240 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Stepan were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stepan in the 4th quarter valued at $16,746,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Stepan by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SCL opened at $111.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Stepan has a one year low of $95.28 and a one year high of $135.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $675.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.07 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Stepan’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Several research firms recently commented on SCL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

