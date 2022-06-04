Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $699,000 Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 115,710 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Service Properties Trust by 68.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SVC opened at $6.62 on Friday. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $15.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.40%.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

