Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $726,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 34.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,420 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 21,174 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.52. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The airline reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

American Airlines Group Profile (Get Rating)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.