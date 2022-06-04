Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 53.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 34,010 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 269.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 59.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMKR stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $21.78.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 7.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

