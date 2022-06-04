Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $645,000 in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 74.1% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $76,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $52,704.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,437 shares of company stock worth $1,939,871. Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $18.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.09. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $11.47 and a 1-year high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. The business had revenue of $201.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About Bloom Energy (Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.