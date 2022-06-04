Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $718,000 in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 51,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,900 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 560,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 51,030 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 42,150.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,055,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,015,000 after buying an additional 5,043,299 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $238,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on BCRX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of BCRX opened at $10.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.45. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $49.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.59 million. Analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

