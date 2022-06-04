Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $718,000 in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 67,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LBRT. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 807.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 380.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 5,231.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $20.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.14.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $792.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. Liberty Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBRT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Energy to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.04.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

