Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,710 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at about $361,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,463,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,302,000 after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $20.21 on Friday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Alexander & Baldwin ( NYSE:ALEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 9.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is presently 155.10%.

ALEX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alexander & Baldwin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

About Alexander & Baldwin (Get Rating)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.