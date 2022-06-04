Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,383 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 95,860 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DDD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,651,342 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $78,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,536,609 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $33,099,000 after acquiring an additional 21,966 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 277,109 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 64,376 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 137.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,428 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 23,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in 3D Systems by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 168,850 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $106,480.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 577,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,060,159. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 5,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $94,570.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $248,804 in the last ninety days. 3.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DDD shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $23.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $10.73 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $41.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.39.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). 3D Systems had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

