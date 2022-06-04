Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Position in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,810 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVET. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 737,910 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Covetrus by 1,005.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 387,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 352,503 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,994,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 850,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 326,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 1,334.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 341,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 317,791 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.43.

CVET stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.03 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.01.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

