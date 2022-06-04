Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New $660,000 Investment in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 6.0% in the third quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 2,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alteryx by 51.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alteryx news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 20,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $1,237,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AYX opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54. Alteryx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.67 and a 12-month high of $90.57.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.88 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 46.53% and a negative net margin of 42.51%. Alteryx’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $100.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.64.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

