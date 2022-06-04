Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 35,350 Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMEO. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,716,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,412,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,442,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Vimeo alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMEO. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vimeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Vimeo from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Vimeo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.13.

VMEO stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $52.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.50.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $108.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.32 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vimeo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.