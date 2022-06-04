Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 5,710 Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after purchasing an additional 407,754 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 50,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $756,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,500 shares of Oasis Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $165.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.37. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $167.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $145.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Oasis Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.64%.

OAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum to $225.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $207.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.14.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 492,355 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin.

