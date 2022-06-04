Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,090 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in GAP were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GPS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GAP by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 771,230 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 53.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 641,203 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after acquiring an additional 222,203 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of GAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GAP by 5.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $85,061,000 after acquiring an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. 58.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GAP alerts:

NYSE:GPS opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.35. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The company’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -285.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPS. Barclays lowered GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered GAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered GAP from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.59.

GAP Profile (Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.