Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,550 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNBR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sleep Number during the 3rd quarter worth about $260,000. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 328,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after acquiring an additional 248,550 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 476,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,584,000 after acquiring an additional 169,098 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 488,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,388,000 after acquiring an additional 79,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,042,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNBR. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Sleep Number from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.80.

Shares of SNBR stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $915.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.69. Sleep Number Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $121.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.12.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $527.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 4.16%. Sleep Number’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

