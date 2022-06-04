Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,360 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 349,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,124,000 after acquiring an additional 79,700 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 453,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,008,000 after acquiring an additional 89,877 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on American Assets Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 9,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.37 per share, with a total value of $340,047.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,009,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,059,709.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $176,736.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 92,849 shares of company stock worth $3,138,990 over the last ninety days. 34.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AAT opened at $32.94 on Friday. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $30.97 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 51.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.13.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

