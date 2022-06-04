Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 10,210 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.05% of AdvanSix worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,345,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,591,000 after acquiring an additional 21,061 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 36.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 446,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,737,000 after acquiring an additional 118,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 19.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 54,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after acquiring an additional 45,645 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

ASIX opened at $46.06 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $57.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

ASIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About AdvanSix (Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.