Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 11,880 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its position in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 11,880 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Innospec were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Innospec by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,379 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 57,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innospec by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 80,438 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innospec by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,952 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,810,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Innospec alerts:

Shares of IOSP stock opened at $104.36 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $107.14. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.24.

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.35. Innospec had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $472.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Innospec’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.58%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Innospec from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innospec in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innospec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Innospec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innospec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innospec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.