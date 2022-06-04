Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,940 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,940 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in iRobot were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRBT. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iRobot by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -135.87, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. iRobot Co. has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $101.90.

iRobot ( NASDAQ:IRBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $291.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.46 million. iRobot had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IRBT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of iRobot in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iRobot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,081,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,784,608.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

