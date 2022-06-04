Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 15,440 Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,440 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.1% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,106,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,854,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,694,000 after purchasing an additional 42,284 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.9% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,539,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,062,000 after purchasing an additional 86,072 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,516,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,283,000 after purchasing an additional 158,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SBCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $34.25 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $29.28 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $35.17.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.12). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.23%.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

