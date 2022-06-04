Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 15,980 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,980 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Greenbrier Companies news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $88,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $67,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,069,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GBX. Stephens dropped their price target on Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $42.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 3.29%. Greenbrier Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

