Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 17,600 Shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,600 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Ambac Financial Group worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMBC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Claude Leblanc acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,552. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Iglesias acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,550 shares in the company, valued at $116,254.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $162,245 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Ambac Financial Group from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

AMBC stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $508.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $1.02. Ambac Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Ambac Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; specialty property & casualty program insurance; credit derivative contracts; and interest rate derivative transactions, as well as managing general agency / underwriting services.

