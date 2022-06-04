Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 18,910 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,910 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at about $350,000. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $62.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.46. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.58 and a 52-week high of $65.95.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $246.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.90 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 20.67%. As a group, analysts forecast that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 57.92%.

In other news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,885 shares of CSG Systems International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $573,923.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 165,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,595,808.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CSGS shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

