Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 20,510 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,510 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 5,095.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVNS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Shares of AVNS stock opened at $28.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $40.72.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

