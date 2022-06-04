Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 21,610 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,610 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $35,824,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 735,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 45,377 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 417,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,719,000 after purchasing an additional 24,086 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 355,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,756,000. 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TR opened at $32.27 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $29.88 and a one year high of $39.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.01.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $139.29 million for the quarter.

Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

