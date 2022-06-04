Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 23,890 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 76.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,313 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,890 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $91.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.86. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $103.74.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $885.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.60 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 9.98%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile (Get Rating)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.