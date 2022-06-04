Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 27,130 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) by 68.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,130 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACA. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,547,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,660,000 after buying an additional 357,060 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,797,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,727,000 after buying an additional 169,334 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,526,000 after buying an additional 153,671 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth $4,006,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 3rd quarter worth $4,866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACA opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.45. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.42 and a 1-year high of $62.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.16%.

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $554,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,239,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcosa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

