Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 277,245 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277,245 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 61,938 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $1,526,771.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $1,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,690 shares of company stock worth $4,823,797 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

Shares of Liberty Global stock opened at $24.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $2.06. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

