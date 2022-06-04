Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 27,960 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,960 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 24,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $61.99 on Friday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $83.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Axcelis Technologies ( NASDAQ:ACLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

In related news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total transaction of $761,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

