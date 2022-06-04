Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 28,943 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,120 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 28,943 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invitae were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Invitae by 179.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Invitae by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 140.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitae by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Invitae stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $35.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.92.

Invitae ( NYSE:NVTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 24.48% and a negative net margin of 148.62%. The business had revenue of $123.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Invitae from $10.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Invitae in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.07.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 154,444 shares of company stock worth $802,185. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

