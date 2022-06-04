Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 29,050 Shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,050 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Brady were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brady by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BRC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

In other news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.50 per share, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $205,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,218,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BRC opened at $48.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. Brady Co. has a 12-month low of $41.69 and a 12-month high of $61.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.72.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.91 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

