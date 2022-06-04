Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 37,630 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 46.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 37,630 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of KAR stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.00 and a beta of 1.33. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84.

KAR Auction Services ( NYSE:KAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.77 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered KAR Auction Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Kelly acquired 45,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $602,049.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 274,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,211.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director J Mark Howell acquired 15,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $198,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 166,258 shares of company stock worth $2,189,450 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

